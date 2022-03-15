Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have CHF 135 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of CHF 132.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé stock opened at $121.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $107.69 and a 12 month high of $141.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 90.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.