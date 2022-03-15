Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of AR stock opened at $25.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

