Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 35.79.

EDR opened at 27.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of 22.02 and a 52 week high of 35.28.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after buying an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,326,000 after buying an additional 9,073,190 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,361 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $119,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,482,000 after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

