EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQT. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

EQT stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yale University purchased a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,875,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in EQT by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

