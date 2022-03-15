BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 15,639 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tronox were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth $96,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Tronox during the third quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Tronox by 56.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 89.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

NYSE TROX opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.19. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

