BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) by 151.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,237,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,676,000 after buying an additional 1,160,591 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $255,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARNA. JMP Securities lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

ARNA stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

