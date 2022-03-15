LPL Financial LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $354,734,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367,441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 659.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,343,000 after acquiring an additional 261,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FND opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

