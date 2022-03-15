Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $321,000 in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 714.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NYSE KWR opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $167.32 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.52.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

