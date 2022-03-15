Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,204,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after buying an additional 118,836 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NJR opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.79. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 94.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

