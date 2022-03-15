BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 28,692 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,097 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.08% of Banc of California worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

BANC stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.70. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

