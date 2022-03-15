Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $36,392,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,806,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,221,000 after buying an additional 1,351,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $21,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.27.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.