Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $330,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,561 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

