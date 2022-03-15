EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Lowered to €190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.83.

ESLOY opened at $86.37 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.