EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Price Target Lowered to €190.00 at Morgan Stanley

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from €195.00 ($214.29) to €190.00 ($208.79) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €180.00 ($197.80) to €185.00 ($203.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.83.

ESLOY opened at $86.37 on Monday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

