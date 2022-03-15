Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($74.73) to €63.00 ($69.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($71.43) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.99.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.