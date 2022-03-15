Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $722,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 139.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,939 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vipshop by 29.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after buying an additional 4,797,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

