KE (NYSE:BEKE) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BEKE. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised KE from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.52.

BEKE opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23. KE has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $72.49.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $38,450,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $220,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,677 shares in the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter worth about $3,492,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

