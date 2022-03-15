AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Argus

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.86.

NYSE:ABC opened at $146.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day moving average is $128.57. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $148.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.07, for a total value of $3,301,602.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,186 shares of company stock worth $18,034,356 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $188,449,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,362,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $3,321,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

