Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTON. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.07.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $20.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.01. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,065,000 after acquiring an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,933,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,195,000 after acquiring an additional 320,850 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

