Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,916,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,276,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RVAC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.75. Riverview Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Riverview Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

