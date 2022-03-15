Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 2,329.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FirstCash by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 62,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FirstCash by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FirstCash by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton acquired 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

