Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.67.

CCU stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $21.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,868,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,620,000 after acquiring an additional 314,327 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,357,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 94,486 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 115,666 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

