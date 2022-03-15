JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $16.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.35. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bilibili by 22.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Bilibili by 24.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bilibili by 5.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 47.2% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.