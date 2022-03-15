G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.33.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of GIII opened at $23.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 624,402 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 515,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 400,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.