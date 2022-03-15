Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of MOMO opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Momo has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth about $8,262,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 69.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,041,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 428,247 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 12.9% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,284,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,753,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Momo (Get Rating)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.