Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.38.
Shares of MOMO opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Momo has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $17.34.
About Momo (Get Rating)
Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.
