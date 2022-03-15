QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

QualTek Services stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. QualTek Services has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

QualTek Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

QualTek LLC is a provider of infrastructure services to the North American 5G wireless, telecom and renewable energy sectors. QualTek LLC, formerly known as ROTH CH ACQ III, is based in BLUE BELL.

