ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,797 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,806 shares during the period.

HYHG stock opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $70.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.34.

