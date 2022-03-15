11,074 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 35.7% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $7.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

