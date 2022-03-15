Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 27,121 Shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Iterum Therapeutics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 3,304.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,560,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,175 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:ITRM opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

