Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ARC Document Solutions were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 78,571 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE:ARC opened at $3.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.43. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

