Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 251.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

AP opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

