Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $49,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.16.

B2Gold Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.