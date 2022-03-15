Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,340 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in UP Fintech by 26.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in UP Fintech by 56.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

TIGR stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $451.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11.

Several brokerages have commented on TIGR. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

