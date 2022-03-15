Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $210.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $115,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,409 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

