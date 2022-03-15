Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 29,300 Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Shares of ECVT stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20. Ecovyst Inc has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.24 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $3,796,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ecovyst (Get Rating)

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.