GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 456,372 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.16% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,783,000 after buying an additional 343,960 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,892,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,319,000 after buying an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 522,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 89.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after buying an additional 241,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GCP opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

