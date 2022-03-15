Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Silverback Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

