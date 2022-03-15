CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Given a C$2.30 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.30 price target on CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

Shares of CUB stock opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The company has a market cap of C$204.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.