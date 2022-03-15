Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 120.9% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,311,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,566,000 after buying an additional 2,360,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 31.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,409,000 after buying an additional 1,856,780 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,979,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 63.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,770,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,908,000 after buying an additional 1,078,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 64.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

LESL opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

