Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Short Interest Up 53.7% in February

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.