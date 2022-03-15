Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Artesian Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ARTNA opened at $47.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $447.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 59.78%.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

