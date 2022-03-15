Trex (NYSE:TREX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.62.

Get Trex alerts:

NYSE TREX opened at $72.10 on Monday. Trex has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.73.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Trex by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Trex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.