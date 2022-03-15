Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALS. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$23.08 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$13.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$950.41 million and a P/E ratio of 19.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.41.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.