Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after buying an additional 252,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

