Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Paul Sauer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Paul Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 29th, Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.52. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $28.30.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,777,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,066,000 after buying an additional 252,402 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vaxcyte by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,340,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.