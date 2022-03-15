SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen raised SM Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Shares of SM opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.14 and a beta of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,941 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,395,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 1,035.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 978,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after purchasing an additional 892,314 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.