2,400 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $170.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average of $160.10.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.