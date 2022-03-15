Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys New Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.