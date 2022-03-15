United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of United Fire Group worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in United Fire Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Fire Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in United Fire Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in United Fire Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Fire Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

UFCS opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.02.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

