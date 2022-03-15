Two Sigma Investments LP Has $418,000 Position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.88. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.14.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 57.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

