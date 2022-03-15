Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNP shares. StockNews.com raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of TNP opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $141.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.34 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

