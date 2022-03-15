Two Sigma Investments LP Has $406,000 Stock Holdings in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132,824 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.78% of SeaChange International worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.08. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

SeaChange International ( NASDAQ:SEAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International Profile (Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.